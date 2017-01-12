Storm damage has all but destroyed two Nova Scotia wharves that provide a link between Port Hood and Port Hood Island.

Both the wharf on the mainland side and the wharf on the island have suffered extensive damage.

"Both wharves have deteriorated badly over the years," Betty Ann MacQuarrie, warden of Inverness County, said Wednesday.

"But the last two storms pretty much took out the wharf on the Port Hood mainland side."

Wharves are falling into water

A sign was posted at the mainland wharf last summer, warning people it was unsafe to drive on.

"This year, you can't," said MacQuarrie.

"You just can't, because there's a gaping hole. Most of the wharf has fallen into the water."

The federal government divested the two wharves in the 1990s.

The municipality then took on responsibility for maintaining them, mainly for the benefit of island residents.

There are 43 homes on the island that are occupied during the summer months. A caretaker lives on the island year-round.

'Latest storm surge was terrible'

Harvey Tobey of Niagara Falls, Ont., grew up on the island and now owns a cottage there where he spends his summers.

He says he, as well as many cousins and friends, depend on the island-side wharf — it's the only landing site on the island to access their properties.

"But this latest storm surge was terrible," he says.

Property owners on Port Hood Island are concerned about the deterioration of wharves in the area. (Submitted by David Smith)

Photos of the wharf sent to him by the island's caretaker following a late-December storm show portions of the deck ripped off.

Some of the wharf's support beams have also been washed out, Tobey said.

"I'm hoping that there will be emergency funding found. I mean, it is an emergency for the island people, for the residents to access their property."

Needs to be a joint effort to rebuild

But a long-term solution is needed, he said.

"There will be other storms. So we need to build something that's going to last through those. I built a cottage there for my children, and we need to provide for that future."

MacQuarrie said any solution will have to be a joint effort among all three levels of government.

"There has to be that transportation link to the island because actually there are provincial roads on the island. They service the roads over there," she said.

"There's a grader on Port Hood Island that belongs to the Department of Transportation. There are street lights over there. I mean there's property taxpayers who live there. So the onus is on the community, the municipality, the province and the federal government to see if this can be rectified."

In a written statement, Transport Canada said it does not have a program to fund repairs to port facilities not owned by the department.

The provincial government was not able to provide comment Wednesday.

