Port Hood community remembers 2 fishermen killed in boating accident

With heavy hearts, fishermen in Port Hood, N.S., returned to the water Monday after a weekend fishing accident claimed the life of two of their own.

The tight-knit community is mourning Hugh Watts, 39, of Port Hood and 58-year-old Glen MacDonald of Port Hawkesbury, who died after the Ocean Star II capsized early Saturday morning.

Father Vincent van Zutphen, the pastor of Port Hood's St. Peter's Church, said Watts, a relative and dear friend, was devoted to his wife and six children.

"It's going to be a very difficult time to see these little children … without a father," he said. "For him, life was so precious.… A man full of life, great humour, a wonderful sense of the area. He knew a lot about the fishing industry, a lot about the community. A man of many great interests."

Father Vincent van Zutphen says Hugh Watts was a family man who was devoted to his wife and six children. (CBC)

Van Zutphen said community members will be reaching out and trying to provide practical support to the family.

Though he didn't know MacDonald well, he said he struck him "as a wonderful man."

"I've already experienced what a sense of loss the whole community is experiencing and how they really do want to reach out and do whatever they can to support the family and support one another," said van Zutphen.

With Watts as captain and MacDonald as a helper, the Ocean Star II fished out of Murphy's Pond Harbour in Port Hood. The nine-metre fishing boat capsized about 100 metres from the coast of Colindale, N.S.

Willy Murphy started fishing as a 14-year-old and now fishes alongside his son. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

Willy Murphy, who has fished in the area for 40 years, said the loss was on many people's minds Monday as they headed out on the water.

"It's a job that you learn to live with. It's got a lot of good sides to it, too. Tragedies unfortunately happen," he said. "It can happen just in the blink of an eye."

He said he and his son were reflecting on the danger and the unpredictability and power of Mother Nature.

"Everybody helps everybody. That's how we're going to survive in this part of the world."

He described both men as "good fellas" who would "do anything for you."