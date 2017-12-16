A 21-year-old Port Hawkesbury, N.S., man faces multiple charges after he allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving impaired in a Port Hawkesbury mall parking lot and then fled the scene.

RCMP say the incident occurred on Thursday night at about 7:40 at the Causeway Shopping Centre.

The man who was struck had minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.

The accused faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, failing to remain at the scene and impaired driving.

Police are asking that anyone who has information about the incident to call them at 902-625-2220 or through Crime Stoppers by phoning 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), texting TIP202 and your message to CRIMES (274637) or at its website.