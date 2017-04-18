Port Hawkesbury Paper has won a round in its ongoing battle against a 20 per cent tariff imposed on the glossy paper it exports to the United States.

A North American Free Trade Agreement panel has challenged the basis for imposing the duty, including a claim the paper company's electricity rate is an unfair subsidy.

In an April 13 ruling, the panel has sent the matter back to the Department of Commerce, which imposed the duty, for reconsideration.

"We feel validated," said Marc Dube, development manager at Port Hawkesbury Paper in Point Tupper, N.S. "We feel that the work that we've done and certainly the work we've done restructuring the mill was done in a way that certainly was not a subsidy."

Low Canadian dollar eases tariff sting

The tariff has cost the company more than $50 million since it was imposed in 2015, said Dube. The money has been held in trust pending an appeal that was launched by Port Hawkesbury Paper and other Canadian mills facing similar tariffs.

The duty pain has been eased by a drop in the value of the Canadian dollar.

"The Canadian dollar being at the level it is, is very helpful for all exporters who are paid in U.S. dollars. Certainly in this process, it's been critical for the mill," said Dube.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has until mid-summer to reconsider its initial finding to impose tariffs and respond to the NAFTA panel's decision.

One option it has is to launch an appeal.

Other mills also appeal

Irving Paper, Resolute Forest Products and Catalyst Paper Corp. have also challenged their U.S. tariffs. The Canadian government and the provinces of Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia have all supported their efforts.

The Nova Scotia government spent tens of millions of dollars to save the Nova Scotia mill when the previous owner, NewPage, shut it down.

That assistance included $36.8 million to maintain the mill in a so-called hot idle state in 2012 before Pacific West Commercial bought it for $33 million.

Port Hawkesbury Paper asserted the province's financial assistance was extinguished by the purchase, which it says was made at arm's length and for fair market value between private parties.

Concerns over price of power

The company also disputed the U.S. Commerce Department finding that the Nova Scotia government improperly directed Nova Scotia Power to provide electricity to the mill as a subsidy.

Port Hawkesbury Paper receives electricity at a discounted rate, which was approved by the Utility and Review Board.

Dube said the most important aspect of the NAFTA panel decision concerns electricity.

"Certainly the tariff level, three-quarters of it is electricity, it's been shown or assessed by the panel that it's not a subsidy. That would be a substantial change to the tariff," he said.