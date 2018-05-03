Home seriously damaged but no one injured in Port Hawkesbury fire

Firefighters in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., have extinguished a house fire which broke out early this morning.

The volunteer fire department received the call at about 3:30 a.m. and was quickly on the scene, said fire Chief Curtis Doucet.

"When we got there we found that the structure was engulfed on one side of the building," he said, noting at that point they didn't know if anyone was inside.

He described a "defensive" attack on the fire to contain it while they tried to determine if anyone was home, and soon received word that the sole occupant of the home was not there.

Firefighters then successfully "knocked down" the fire but not before it had caused considerable damage to part of the house and serious smoke damage as well, Doucet said.

The cause is not yet known. There were no injuries.

"Everybody's tired, but everybody's fine," said Doucet.

Napean Street is located about one block from the Port Hawkesbury waterfront.