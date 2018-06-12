Fatal crash near Windsor leaves 1 dead, another with critical injuries

One person is dead and another was critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Poplar Grove, northeast of Windsor, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Avondale Road in Poplar Grove just after 7 a.m.

One male died at the scene. A second male was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, located about 70 kilometres away, via LifeFlight helicopter.

Police have not released the ages of those involved in the crash pending notification of the victims' families.

RCMP say Avondale Road is expected to be closed at Ferry Road for most of the day as the investigation continues.

It's been a deadly week on Nova Scotia Roads.

Last Wednesday, a 39-year-old North Sydney woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 125 near North Sydney, N.S.

Sunday Morning, 17-year-old Joneil Hanna of North Sydney, N.S., was struck by a motor vehicle around on Highway 223 in Leitches Creek.

Later that evening, an 87-year-old man died at the scene of a crash in Wellington, N.S., outside Halifax. A 15-year-old girl involved in that crash died later in hospital.