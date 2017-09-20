Halifax regional council has agreed to consider a pollution control study for Lake Banook and Lake MicMac in Dartmouth.

Coun. Sam Austin called for a staff report on conducting a pollution study during Tuesday's regional council meeting because of a spike in high bacterial counts at Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth.

During the summer of 2017, Birch Cove Beach at Lake Banook was closed for half of the total season — a record of 33 days — because of bacteria.

The number of closure days, according to Austin's request for council's consideration, has been "trending upwards over the last three years."

Concerns over precedent

Some councillors argued the municipality should ask the provincial Environment Department to do such a study.

"I have huge concerns about the precedent setting," said Coun. Bill Karsten.

But Austin told council that Lake Banook is too important to let jurisdictional issues delay the work.

"Lake Banook is the crowning recreational jewel in terms of the canoe-kayak community," said Austin. "And all the potential solutions for this is all our jurisdiction."

Coun. Tim Outhit agreed, pointing out that the municipality is responsible for development, which is a contributing factor

to lake pollution.

"I'm not convinced that the province isn't going to come back and say, 'Well, you folks are the people that approve development,'" said Outhit.

Lake monitoring program

Austin said he hopes a report on the issue can be done in time for the upcoming budget debate, so a lake monitoring program can be in place for the 2018 summer season.

Other councillors warned that Lakes Banook and MicMac could be the first of many watercourses that will need pollution control studies.

"The floodgates could open up," said Coun. David Hendsbee. "If you go ahead with one, you just can't stop."