Halifax Regional Police are looking to speak with a man who was seen in the Grafton Street area shortly after two men were stabbed at the Toothy Moose bar early Sunday morning.

Initially, police said a 38-year-old man was stabbed, but later determined a 27-year-old man was also stabbed. The 38-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the 27-year-old suffered a minor stab wound, according to police.

The man police are looking to speak to is described as being about 30 years old, 5-11" with black, slightly wavy hair that was gelled or slicked back.

Possible blood on clothing

He was wearing black socks with no shoes, a light-coloured shirt with a plaid pattern and black sweatpants.

Police said in a news release the man is believed to have had blood on his clothing.

Investigators are looking to speak to the man or with anyone else who may have more information on the stabbing. Police can be reached by calling 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

A man who was initially arrested at the scene was released without charges.