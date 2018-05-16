Police searching for missing 81-year-old woman

Police are searching for an 81-year-old woman who is missing after car trouble earlier this week following a visit to Porters Lake Provincial Park.

Myrna Burgess and a family member, an 83-year-old man, stayed in their vehicle overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to RCMP.

The family member left around noon on Tuesday to get help, walking for several hours before meeting other people, who tried to help bring the man back to his vehicle.

A search is underway in the Musqodoboit Valley for a missing 81 year old woman. Searchers have been combing these woods since yesterday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcns</a> <a href="https://t.co/qJMDrJMjlq">pic.twitter.com/qJMDrJMjlq</a> —@CBCBlairRhodes

The group was not able to find the car, or Burgess, and contacted police around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 83-year-old man was checked at the hospital and released.

The man also told police he spoke to two men on bicycles while walking on Tuesday. Police are asking those men to come forward to assist with locating the van.

A long line of searchers’ vehicles parked along the Murchyville Road. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcns</a> <a href="https://t.co/t2Dxhp7XD2">pic.twitter.com/t2Dxhp7XD2</a> —@CBCBlairRhodes

Ground search and rescue personnel along with an aircraft are searching the area from Murchyville Road in the Musquodoboit Valley to Porters Lake Provincial Park.

Burgess is described as white, with short white hair and mobility issues. She was in a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan with licence plate BZF 082.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Musquodoboit Harbour RCMP at 902-889-3311.