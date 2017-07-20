RCMP say a seven-year-old girl who was run over by a farm tractor in rural Nova Scotia has died.

A statement from police released Thursday said the girl had succumbed to her injuries earlier that evening.

"Our thoughts are with the families involved during what must be an extremely difficult time," reads the statement.

RCMP Staff. Sgt. Victor Whalen said the girl was visiting relatives in the Clementsvale area of Annapolis County on Wednesday evening when a neighbour who was cutting his hayfield next to the family's home ran over the child.

Whalen said the hay in the field was about a metre high and the operator didn't see the girl.

Whalen said the death of a child is especially difficult news for the numerous first responders who came to the scene and helped rush the child to hospital.

"Right from the 911 call taker who gets the call, from the members who show up to the scene...observing such serious injuries, especially of a small child, it makes it that much more difficult as most of us have small children ourselves," he said.