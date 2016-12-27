A man was airlifted to a Halifax hospital Tuesday after a violent incident in the Lincoln Street area of Lunenburg.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchison said one person was taken into custody following the incident, which happened around 2 p.m.

Hutchison said there is no danger to the public.

People were being advised to avoid the area as police continued to investigate two hours after the incident.

Hutchison said the wounded man was taken by LifeFlight to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax with unknown injuries.

Officers surrounded house

Neighbour Peter Boyle said he saw police and ambulances surround a home near Lincoln and Linden streets, which was taped off by investigators.

Boyle said for a time police appeared concerned there might be someone in the house, as officers took cover behind vehicles.

"(An officer) was mostly using that for cover, but moving around to different positions and at times had his weapon, a long gun of some sort," he said. "That was resting on the trunk and pointing down the street."

Boyle said he has seen police at the address in the past.