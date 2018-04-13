Halifax police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm after shelter incident

The province's police watchdog says it has laid charges against a Halifax Regional Police officer accused of assaulting a man at the Metro Turning Point shelter last month.

Const. Laurence Gary Basso, 37, is charged with assault causing bodily harm, public mischief and breach of trust.

On March 4, Halifax Regional Police contacted Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team about a complaint from a member of the public alleging an officer assaulted a 54-year-old man at the shelter, SIRT director Felix Cacchione said news release.

Cacchione said the alleged victim suffered a broken nose.

It's not the first time the police officer has been in trouble with the law.

Basso was charged with theft in May 2015. He was accused of stealing a substance known as cut, which is used to dilute drugs, from an evidence locker at police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

But the Crown withdrew the charges in February 2017 due to delays in the prosecution. The Crown had been under intense deadline pressure since the Supreme Court of Canada imposed limits on how long cases can take to make it through the courts.

Basso's arraignment related to the charges stemming from the Metro Turning Point incident is scheduled for May 22.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia. It is independent of police forces and the Nova Scotia Department of Justice.