Pictou County District RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly fled from police at a traffic checkpoint and briefly dragged an officer late last month.

Police said in a news release Saturday that they arrested the Pictou County man without incident on Friday night.

He faces four charges:

Assaulting a police officer.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

Driving a motor vehicle with a suspended licence.

After the incident on Feb. 25, police said a driver stopped at a checkpoint on Highway 4 near Hamilton Road in Alma, talked briefly with an RCMP officer, then accelerated, dragging the officer and continuing to speed off eastbound.​

The police officer suffered minor injuries.

The alleged driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Pictou on May 1.