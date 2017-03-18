Pictou County District RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly fled from police at a traffic checkpoint and briefly dragged an officer late last month.
Police said in a news release Saturday that they arrested the Pictou County man without incident on Friday night.
He faces four charges:
- Assaulting a police officer.
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
- Operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.
- Driving a motor vehicle with a suspended licence.
After the incident on Feb. 25, police said a driver stopped at a checkpoint on Highway 4 near Hamilton Road in Alma, talked briefly with an RCMP officer, then accelerated, dragging the officer and continuing to speed off eastbound.
The police officer suffered minor injuries.
The alleged driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Pictou on May 1.