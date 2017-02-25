Nova Scotia police say they are looking for a teenage driver who abruptly sped up at a checkpoint, catching a police officer's shoulder and arm in the process and dragging him about 15 metres.

Pictou County District RCMP said in a news release that they were conducting a checkpoint on Highway 4 near Hamilton Road in Alma when the driver stopped at 1:18 a.m. Saturday.

He talked briefly with an RCMP officer, then accelerated, dragging the officer and continuing to speed off eastbound.

The police officer suffered minor injuries.

Chevy or Pontiac

The driver, who was alone in the car, is described as a male younger than 20, between 5'10'' and six feet in height, with a medium build and brown hair.

His car is described as a medium blue, late-'90s or early 2000s Chevrolet or Pontiac two-door with a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information can call RCMP at 1-902-755-4141, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + a message to 'CRIMES' (274637).