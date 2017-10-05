Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 53-year-old man and charged him with attempted murder and robbery following an assault on Gaston Road in Dartmouth Monday night.

Police said they were called to Gaston Gardens apartments and found a 59-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release. He remains in a Halifax hospital in intensive care.

Police said the victim was assaulted.

On Tuesday night, officers arrested a suspect at another residence on Gaston Road. He's scheduled to appear today in Dartmouth provincial court.

The robbery charge was laid after police said the investigation revealed the victim had money taken from him after the assault.