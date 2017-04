Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman.

The woman was rushed to hospital for a medical emergency on Friday after a 911 call came from an address on Marie Avenue.

She died at the South Shore Regional Hospital later in the day.

The police are working with the medical examiner's office and are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

The name of the woman hasn't been released.