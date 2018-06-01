Halifax police investigating sexual assault after break-in on Cunard Street

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a man who police say sexually assaulted a woman in a home on Cunard Street late this morning.

Police said the woman called police at about 11:50 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived at Cunard Street between Robie and Windsor streets, the woman told them she had been sexually assaulted by a man who broke in. After the attack, he fled.

Const. Carol McIsaac said in an email it's still early in the investigation, but there's nothing to indicate the woman knew the attacker.

Police say they're looking for a tall older man with a slim build, short grey hair and brown skin. He was wearing a black baseball cap and white Nike running shoes.