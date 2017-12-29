A woman was sexually and physically assaulted by a cab driver on Boxing Day in Dartmouth, Halifax Regional Police say.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. and was reported the next day, Dec. 27, police said in a statement. They are releasing few details about the case but say they've spoken to the victim, who suffered injuries to her face.

Const. Dianne Penfound said no arrests have been made and "the investigation is ongoing with respect to suspects."

A Facebook post about the alleged assault, which has subsequently been removed, alleged the driver worked for Yellow Cab. Penfound would not comment on the company in question, but said police have been in contact with a taxi service and it is co-operating.

Justin Ghosn, CEO of Yellow Cab, said the company was contacted Friday by police.

Ghosn said the company is looking into the matter, but no driver within the company has so far been identified to him. If evidence is brought forward to show a driver is involved in such a situation, that driver is dismissed, he said.

"We don't allow behaviour like that in our company whatsoever."

The company is searching its records to determine what happened, Ghosn said.

"Every single ride that is conducted with Yellow Cab Halifax is GPS tracked, so we have the ability to replay every single ride with the specifics of that ride," he said.

Those specifics include time of day, the speed and location of the car and the identity of both the driver and the passenger who called for the cab.

"Everything is saved and replayed. So if this was a drive that happened with Yellow Cab Halifax, we have the ability to pull it out."

Police said sexual assault investigations are "very complex" and they work with victims to ensure they're willing to proceed with an investigation.