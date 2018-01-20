Halifax police have determined the death of a 42-year-old man in Dartmouth Friday was a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Derek Miles.

According to a news release, emergency personnel responded to an apartment on the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Drive around 4:25 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a man in medical distress.

Miles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initially, police said his death was considered suspicious. Any sudden or unexplained death is treated as suspicious until the medical examiner can determine a cause.

Police expect to be at the scene into the night.

Police are asking anyone with information in this incident to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).