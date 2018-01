Halifax police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death in Dartmouth.

According to a news release, emergency personnel responded to an apartment in the 0-100 block of Pinecrest Drive around 4:25 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a man in medical distress.

A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages.

Any sudden or unexplained death is treated as suspicious until the medical examiner can determine a cause.