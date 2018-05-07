Halifax police won't charge teen arrested in Nova Scotia privacy breach

Halifax Regional Police say they won't be charging a 19-year-old man arrested last month for downloading files from Nova Scotia's freedom-of-information portal.

Spokesperson Neera Ritcey said in an email Monday that after a thorough investigation, police determined there were no grounds to lay a charge of unauthorized use of a computer against the teen.

That charge carries a possible 10-year prison sentence.

On April 11, the 19-year-old was arrested at his Halifax home, where he lives with his parents and siblings. In an interview with CBC News following his arrest, he said 15 officers raided the house.

Hundreds notified information was accessed

Roughly 700 people were notified that their personal information was accessed by someone not authorized to have it. Premier Stephen McNeil called it stealing.

The government's freedom of information and protection of privacy portal remains offline and it's not clear when the website will be back up. The files the man allegedly accessed were publicly visible to anyone with the link.

Halifax privacy lawyer David Fraser has been representing the man. Fraser said he's pleased no charges will be laid.

Fraser said the family has not yet had its computers returned by police, which he said can be a lengthy process.

He said the family has been touched by the public support they've received. He said a donor stepped forward to provide the father with a computer so he could continue working after the family's electronics were seized.

Fraser said his firm donated a computer to the 19-year-old so he could continue working on his education. An online fundraiser for the 19-year-old's legal defence has now surpassed $15,000.

'Did not have intent to commit a criminal offence'

"This was a high-profile case that potentially impacted many Nova Scotians," said Halifax police Supt. Jim Perrin in an email.

"As the investigation evolved, we have determined that the 19-year-old who was arrested on April 11 did not have intent to commit a criminal offence by accessing the information."

The FOIPOP breach was the first of three such breaches in Nova Scotia made public within weeks of each other.

Last week, the provincial government revealed 11 other IP addresses were used to download personal documents that should not have been on the website.

Two weeks ago, officials with the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE), formerly the Halifax Regional School Board, shut down the Excel online registration system after they were told by people using it that they could see the personal information of others on the forms they were supposed to fill out.

Doug Hadley, HRCE spokesperson, said people logging on to register their children flagged the problem almost immediately.

It's still not clear how private information was made public in that case.