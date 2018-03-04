A police dog found a seriously injured man in the woods near Highway 4 in Salt Springs, N.S., after the car the man was driving went off the road and plunged down a steep embankment.

The 19-year-old New Glasgow man had been reported missing on Saturday, after he was last seen at a pub in the town at about 2 a.m. ET, 23 hours before he was eventually located.

Pictou District RCMP responded to a report of an accident shortly before 11 p.m. after a concerned resident called about the car, which was over the embankment and empty.

Police found the heavily damaged red Mazda 3 about 100 metres from the highway in a heavily wooded area, but could not find anybody in or around the car.

Dogs 'always successful'

"As a result the members called in the RCMP Police Dog Services who attended and within a couple minutes located an injured 19-year-old man approximately 100 feet [30 metres] or so from the damaged vehicle," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, who speaks for the Nova Scotia RCMP.

If there's a person to be found, the force's dogs are "always successful," he said.

The man was found at about 1 a.m. Sunday with injuries police described as serious. Hutchinson said the man was cold and "experiencing discomfort."

With the help of the West River Fire Department, the man was transported out of the woods and onto Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow by Emergency Health Services.

The man was the only person in the car. Hutchinson said the investigation was ongoing, but speed, alcohol or another vehicle were not apparent factors, Hutchinson said.

He thanked the local fire department for helping with the rescue, and the resident for calling in the accident.