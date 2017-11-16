A police dive team is scouring a pond in Dartmouth, N.S, for a weapon that could be related to the homicide of Tyler Richards, a former St. Francis Xavier University basketball star who was shot and killed in 2016.

Halifax police said they've already found evidence directly related to the case in the wooded area near Red Bridge Pond. Today, investigators and members of the RCMP underwater recovery team are searching the pond itself.

Sgt. Ross Burt with Halifax Regional Police said conditions are tough. The water is about 5 C, he said.

"The diver's in about 18 to 24 inches of water, searching through about eight, 10 inches of muck," Burt said.

Halifax police say they've already found evidence related to Tyler Richards's death near the pond. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Richards, a 29-year-old ex-Halifax Rainmen player, was found dead in a house near the Halifax Shopping Centre in April 2016.

Police said they won't disclose what type of weapon they're looking for as it's part of the investigation.

They're calling on the public for information.

"Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve his murder, and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know," Halifax Regional Police said in a statement released Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.