Police investigate death of long-term care facility resident

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was a resident at a long-term care facility in Halifax, to determine if it was the result of criminal negligence.

Halifax Regional Police received a report May 23 that a resident at Parkstone Enhanced Care passed away at the QEII Health Sciences Centre on March 22. The 40-year-old woman was transported to the hospital by EHS on Jan. 28 for treatment of a medical condition.

Dorothy Dunnington confirmed to CBC News that the victim is her sister, Chrissy Dunnington.

The Chronicle Herald reported last month that Chrissy Dunnington was rushed to hospital after her family found her at Parkstone dehydrated and having difficulty breathing. She was taken to hospital, where she was treated for septic shock and pneumonia but did not recover, the paper reported.

The family said Dunnington was found to have a wound "the size of your fist," the result of an untreated pressure ulcer, or bedsore.

Chrissy Dunnington died from an infection related to an untreated pressure ulcer, her family says. (Submitted)

The investigation is in the early stages and limited details are available at this time, police said in a news release. A Halifax police spokesperson said she could not comment on the gap in time between when the woman died and when police were contacted. Police did confirm it was family who reported the death.

Province tracking bedsores

On Wednesday, Health Minister Randy Delorey announced his department would begin tracking incidents of bedsores at long-term care facilities across the province. Delorey would not say if that information would be made public.

On Thursday, NDP Leader Gary Burrill called on the government to make routine nursing home inspections available to the public while also taking a shot at the Liberal government's approach to funding long-term care.

"Having public access to inspections would add another layer of accountability for those in charge of providing care, and assure the public that the Liberal cuts to nursing homes are not negatively impacting care," he said in a news release.

A Health Department spokesperson said there had been an investigation into Dunnington's death under the Protection For Persons in Care Act, but that it has been suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation.

The department could have called in police if it found the case warranted a criminal investigation.