Police are investigating the possibility two sudden deaths in Dartmouth are related to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officers were called to a duplex on Marilyn Drive just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday for a medical-related emergency, according to a news release. A man and woman, both thought to be in their 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbours were evacuated as a precaution.

Deputy fire chief Roy Hollett said high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the home. Firefighters entering the residence were seen wearing oxygen masks.

Police said there is nothing so far to suggest foul play and the deaths could be accidental. The release says the forensic unit, medical examiner's office and Labour Department are all involved in the investigation.