A police chase with a suspected impaired driver Sunday afternoon began at a Halifax mall and ended by the Bedford Basin with police Tasering the suspect and then arresting him.

Halifax Regional Police say they were notified about a suspected impaired driver around Clayton Park and Lacewood drives at about 12:10 p.m.

Police say they found the vehicle at the Halifax Shopping Centre and tried to do a traffic stop. The person inside the vehicle refused to comply with police and drove away.

Police waited for suspect near home

Police followed the vehicle until it got on Highway 102. At that point, Halifax Regional Police ended the chase for safety reasons.

The driver of the vehicle is a 38-year-old man known to police, so officers were sent to the suspect's address near the 200 block of Waterfront Drive in Bedford.

After police arrived, the suspect was spotted turning on to the street. He again refused to stop and drove to the end of a dead-end street.

No charges

At that point, police say the suspect got out of his vehicle near the Bedford Basin. They then Tasered him.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

EHS took the suspect to hospital as as precaution, police said.

The suspect has not been charged.