A 27-year-old is facing several charges after he allegedly attacked someone he knew, choked them, stole their car and then crashed it on Stadacona base property near downtown Halifax, say regional police.

Officers first learned something was up last night when they responded to a vehicle speeding through the intersection of Almon and Gottingen Street around 11 o'clock.

The vehicle then hit a fence, went airborne flipped and landed on the Stadacona base property.

Police did not say if the driver was injured.

After an investigation police learned the car had been stolen. The 27-year-old driver had allegedly attacked the car's owner and taken the vehicle. The driver and the owner know each other.

The assault happened on the 6200 block of London Street in Halifax.

The 27-year-old faces numerous charges including assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.