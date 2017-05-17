The province's independent police watchdog is investigating after a woman was injured in a collision with a Halifax Regional Police vehicle on Tuesday.

At 5 p.m. the police vehicle was responding to a call for assistance with its lights and siren on.

It was driving west on Cogswell Street toward the Willow Tree intersection — the intersection with Robie Street and Bell Road.

According to a news release from the Serious Incident Response Team, as the police vehicle travelled through the intersection toward Quinpool Road it was struck by a vehicle driving south on Robie Street.

The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a Halifax police patrol car and another vehicle in which a woman was injured. (Susan Bradley/CBC)

The 33-year-old woman driving that vehicle suffered a fractured collarbone and was taken to hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 902-424-2010, or toll free 1-855-450-2010.

SIRT investigates serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.