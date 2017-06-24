If you're in the market for power tools, a canoe or maybe a retro bike with a banana seat, take in the Cape Breton Regional Police auction in Sydney today.

The auction features over 100 items that have been recovered by police and remain unclaimed.

"People steal some interesting things, some even steal to order," says Const. Paul Ratchford, who's organizing the event .



"For the most part, this is stolen items. We make every effort to find where these items belong and to whom they belong, but not everyone will come in and file a claim. We will end up with a lot of stuff," he said.

A retro bike that will be available at the Cape Breton Regional Police auction Saturday. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Over 100 unclaimed items will be auctioned off at Cape Breton Regional Police headquarters in Sydney on Saturday. (George Mortimer/CBC)

If you're in the market for a canoe, there's one of those at the police auction in Sydney, too. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Ratchford says there are many interesting items including some canoes.

"One has fiberglass seats, it looks great. The other one is a lightweight one, good for rapids, I've been told."

Other items up for auction include rifle cases, some unique bicycles including a Divinci racing bike and retro 70's CCM Rambler Scrambler, a plug-in radiator, Snap on tool box, Dewalt power tools and a new Weiser lock set valued at close to $200.

People attending the auction are advised to go to the back parking lot of the police headquarters where they will be issued a paper plate with their bidding number on it. The event starts at 2 p.m. and Ratchford warned, "it's going to be a very quick auction."

Money raised will go to the Clifford Street Youth Centre in North Sydney, which runs a free youth drop-in program as well as other programs and events.

Centre co-ordinator Rebecca Walker says the funds will be a big boost for them, allowing them to add some summer activities to their regular programs.

Rebecca Walker, co-ordinator at the Clifford Street Youth Centre in North Sydney says the facility can expand its summer activities as a result of the funds received from the police auction. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"We'd like to visit some museums, go hiking, have some picnics, go out in the community and participate in some fun, engaging activities ... laser tag ... swimming or visit the wildlife park. Simple activities mean a lot when it's a day-long trip for the children."

This year's auction will be held at police headquarters located at 865 Grand Lake Rd. In previous years, it took place at the Grand Lake Road firehall.

"To simplify things, all of the bidding will be in $5 increments," Ratchford said.

The last auction was held in 2015 and raised $3,000.