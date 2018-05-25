78-year-old man dies in apparent boating accident on Poison Lake

A man died Thursday in an apparent boating accident on Poison Lake, N.S.

RCMP spokesperson Jennifer Clarke said officers were called at 6:42 p.m. when someone saw an unresponsive man on the water near a boat on the Cumberland County lake.

"Witnesses reported seeing the man in his boat shortly before the 911 call was received," she said. "He was not wearing a life-jacket at the time he was found."

The 78-year-old man, who has not been identified by police, lived in nearby Springhill. Police ruled out foul play.