Lower parking lot renos to improve look, safety at Point Pleasant Park

The lower parking lot of Halifax's Point Pleasant Park will soon be overhauled in an effort to make it look better and curb drag racing.

"Basically this new design prevents drivers from being able to build up any speed," explained Nick Ritcey, a spokesperson for the municipality.

The parking lot has attracted car enthusiasts for many years.

City officials are OK with the gatherings, but not the drag racing that sometimes accompanies them.

A rendering of the new design plan for the waterfront parking lot at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax. (Submitted by Halifax Regional Municipality)

The new design uses landscaped islands to break up the parking lot into smaller sections. Since there will be more concrete curbs in the reconfiguration, several new catch basins will have to be constructed to make sure water drains properly from the parking lot.

The new islands will mean the lot's 244 parking spaces will be reduced to 190. But city officials say the parking lot is rarely full.

There will also be a new area for buses to drop off passengers and turn around, as well as upgraded lighting and improved trail connections.

Installing landscaped islands throughout the parking lot will prevent drivers from building up speed. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

"We recently removed an old canteen that's no longer in use," said Ritcey. "We're hoping that makes for a more welcoming entrance to the park next to Black Rock Beach."

The lower parking lot project is expected to cost about $850,000. The work should get underway later this spring and be done by the fall.