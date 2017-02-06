A snow-clearing machine crashed into the bedroom of a Whitney Pier, N.S., apartment early this morning, narrowly missing an adjacent room where a woman was sleeping.

Vanessa Fraser, who was spending the night with her mother in the home, said it's lucky no one was killed when the front-end loader hit the corner of the building at 936 Victoria Rd. around 6 a.m.

She said her mother was sleeping in a bedroom beside the one that was struck. The driver, she said, told her the brakes of machine had failed.

Tenants have to move out because of the damage. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

The operator was contracted to do snow removal for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, according to a police news release. The blade of the snow-clearing machine was pushed into the apartment.

"It could've been a lot worse," said Fraser's friend, Shelley Crummey. "Lucky no one was in that room last night. Lucky."

Cape Breton Regional Police have seized the machine and are waiting for a mechanical inspection. An investigation is ongoing.

Cape Breton woman unhurt after snow-clearing machine crashes into room adjacent to where she was sleeping0:39

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality had an engineer inspect the two-storey wooden building.

"The building has been structurally compromised," said Paul Burt, the municipality's manager of building and planning. "We're working with the owner to have it boarded up."

An engineering inspection has found the home is structurally compromised.

Burt said the municipality has approached the Cape Breton Island Housing Authority to try and find emergency housing for the building's tenants.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour has also been notified.