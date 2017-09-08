The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says it will head to court in an effort to resolve its dispute with a local developer over who owns a playground in a Sydney-area subdivision.

A community group raised $100,000 to replace the playground's equipment and make it accessible before it learned the land might not be owned by the municipality.

Property records say the developer of the subdivision, called Cantley Village, is the owner. The municipality also claims ownership, arguing it has maintained the playground for decades.

On Thursday, the municipality said the situation can't be resolved.

"The title for the property will likely have to be determined in the courts," a municipal spokesperson said in an email.

Allison MacDonald, the vice-president of the Cantley Village Recreation Association, said the community group has met with the developer, Vernon MacKillop.

"It was a very cordial meeting," she said. "There is a possibility of having a lease agreement with him, however CBRM does feel that they have a strong case, that they do have a rightful deed to the land. So they feel the best move forward would be to pursue legal proceedings."

The recreation association said it had received permission to buy new equipment and install it when the land dispute is settled. (Joan Weeks /CBC)

CBC News has been unable to reach MacKillop for comment.

Complicating the issue was a stipulation by funding agencies that the playground money had to be returned if it could not be spent by the end of 2017.

With the clock running out, the Cantley Village Recreation Association hoped the municipality and the developer could sit down and work out an agreement.

Project will move forward

Depending on the resolution of the court case, MacDonald said there are three possibilities.

If the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is deemed to own the land, the group proceeds as planned, she said. If MacKillop owns property, the group will try to work out a low-fee lease agreement. If that's not possible, the equipment will be installed at another municipal playground.

Meanwhile, MacDonald said, there is good news from the agencies helping fund the equipment and work on the playground.

MacDonald said the group has the go-ahead to purchase the equipment and install it later. It is also planning to start work on a new surface for the outdoor skating rink.