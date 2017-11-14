The Saint Mary's University football player at the centre of the controversy surrounding player eligibility was booed Tuesday afternoon as the Loney Bowl kicked off at Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S.

The Atlantic University Sport championship game between the Saint Mary's Huskies and the Acadia Axemen went ahead after a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge on Sunday overturned a decision by AUS officials last week to cancel the game.

At the centre of the controversy is Saint Mary's wide receiver Archelaus Jack and whether he was eligible to play university football for much of this season.

As he made his way onto the field before Tuesday's game, he was booed. A few Acadia fans also said they planned to chant "cheaters" during the game.

The stands were mostly full for the game that nearly didn't happen, and which had originally been scheduled for Nov 11.

The game is in overtime and tied 38-38.

Earlier this season, a number of universities complained to U Sports, the governing body for university sports in Canada, about Jack, who was a member of the CFL's Saskachewan Roughriders practice roster until October 2016.

U Sports says any former CFL player, or anyone who remains on a CFL team's practice roster after Aug. 15, has to wait one year before playing for a university team. Saint Mary's has argued he is eligible.

Last week, the AUS said the ongoing controversy over whether Saint Mary's had properly earned a spot in the Loney Bowl led it to cancel the game and allow Acadia to move on to the national semi-finals.

Prior to the court ruling overturning that decision, Acadia had been preparing to play the University of Western Ontario in the Uteck Bowl this coming Saturday.

The annual Loney Bowl first started in 1960. The winner of this year's Loney Bowl will move on to play Western.