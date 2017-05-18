The Transportation and Safety Board has found that approach procedures, poor visibility and reduced airfield lighting led to the March 2015 plane crash at Halifax Stanfield International Airport that injured more than two dozen people.

The report was released this morning during a news conference in Halifax.

Just after midnight on Mar. 29, 2015, Air Canada Flight 624 approached the airport in gusty winds and heavy snowfall.

The twin engine Airbus 320 carrying 133 passengers and five crew members then hit some power lines and slammed into the ground 200 metres short of Runway 05. The jet then bounced into the air, where it tore through a navigation antenna.

The plane hit the ground a second time, about 70 metres before the runway threshold. One of its engines and its landing gear were torn off as it skidded along the runway amid a shower of sparks for another 570 metres, according to the Transportation Safety Board.

The plane's nose broke off, as did one of the engines in the crash. (Transportation Safety Board)

Factors that led to the crash

In its report, investigators say the flight crew had set the autopilot to fly the "appropriate constant descent flight path angle." Because the procedure did not require the crew to monitor the plane's altitude and distance from the runway, they didn't notice changes in the wind that caused the jet to move further back from the expected flight path.

In addition, investigators found the runway lights were not turned to their maximum setting, despite the flight crew's request to do so. The report also said the tower controller was "preoccupied" with snow plows on the runway and the nearby aircraft on the taxiway.

As it approached the runway, the report said the flight crew saw some lights at the airport that they expected to become more visible as they got closer to the airport.

"It was only in the last few seconds of the flight, after the pilots disengaged the autopilot to land manually, that they then realized that the aircraft was too low and too far back," reads the report.

Lawyer Ray Wagner filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs in the spring of 2015. It was later certified.

More than two dozen people were injured in the crash, and virtually all of the 133 passengers had to spend about 50 minutes on the tarmac, huddled against a blizzard, before they were taken to an unheated hangar, the lawsuit alleges.