Pittsburgh Penguins, Crosby show support for Humboldt Broncos

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be showing support for the Humboldt Broncos in the upcoming NHL playoffs.

Dana Heinze, head equipment manager for the Penguins, tweeted on Wednesday that the team will wear decals on their helmets in honour of the Saskatchewan junior hockey team that was involved in a bus crash that killed 15 people and injured 14 others.

We received a package from the NHL this morning ( as did everyone else) with these HUMBOLDT BRONCOS helmet decals to put on our helmets if we wanted. It wasn’t a hard decision we are going to put the decals on our home and road helmets to show our support. <a href="https://t.co/3eQkmaufeV">pic.twitter.com/3eQkmaufeV</a> —@RealDanaHeinze

The bus, which was carrying 29 people including the driver, crashed with a semi-trailer about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask., on Saturday.

Jason Seidling, manager of communications for the Pittsburgh Penguins, said in an email to CBC that the team would be wearing the decals — sent to them from the NHL — and that team captain and Nova Scotia native Sidney Crosby also sent a custom jersey and personalized photos to the community.

Touched by the Humboldt tragedy Sidney Crosby had <a href="https://twitter.com/penguins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@penguins</a> equip mgr <a href="https://twitter.com/RealDanaHeinze?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealDanaHeinze</a> make up this Penguins jersey with Broncos on the back and a special tag in it. Signed by the entire team it’s on its way to Humboldt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/classy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#classy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayforHumboldtBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrayforHumboldtBroncos</a> <a href="https://t.co/Cs4Gkv6wyv">pic.twitter.com/Cs4Gkv6wyv</a> —@SNChrisSimpson

He said the players also donated $10,000 to the Humboldt GoFundMe account and the Penguins Foundation matched that with another $10,000.

The Penguins' official account tweeted on Tuesday with the message, "Stay strong. We're thinking of you."