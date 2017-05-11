William Sandeson was rushing around his apartment trying to clean up "pints and pints of blood" the night Taylor Samson went missing, a former teammate of the accused killer testified at his trial in Halifax Thursday morning.

Justin Blades was on the Dalhousie University track team with Sandeson, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Samson, a fellow Dal student. Samson's body has never been found.

Blades told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury that he was planning to go to a party for the track team the night of Aug. 15, 2015. He dropped by the apartment of a friend, Pookiel McCabe, who lived across the hall from Sandeson.

Sandeson was in McCabe's apartment, and Blades was drinking a 1½-litre bottle of red wine as the three men drank, smoked pot, and played video games together. At one point, a friend texted Blades and then went to the apartment to buy some weed from him.

Loud bang

Later, Blades and McCabe heard a loud bang that came from inside the building. Blades testified he jumped up to lock the door and then put his ear up to listen.

About a minute later, he heard a knock and a voice saying, "Hey, it's Will," Blades said.

Taylor Samson, 22, was reported missing on Aug. 16, 2015. (Halifax Regional Police)

He opened the door and Sandeson was outside. Sandeson didn't say anything, and then turned to go back inside his own apartment.

Blades said he followed Sandeson and saw a man with dark, curly hair slumped over at the kitchen table "actively bleeding."

There was blood on the man's head and "pints and pints of blood on the floor," Blades told the court. He also saw drugs and bloodstained money, he said.

Sandeson was running around picking up the money, Blades testified.

'I've got to clean up'

Blades went back to McCabe's apartment, and later returned to Sandeson's apartment. The body was no longer there, Blades said, but there were bloody streak marks on the floor leading toward the bathroom.

Sandeson was talking gibberish and kept saying, "I've got to clean up," Blades said.

At one point, Sandeson asked Blades to bring a car around, but Blades said he refused.

He left, and after that went out to the party because he wanted to be around other people.

Blades said he returned to the apartment building the next morning and noticed a very strong smell of cleaner. He saw Sandeson, who acted as though nothing was wrong.

