Three Syrian newcomers have launched a new business taking fresh produce destined for the compost bin and turning it into sweet treats bound for the Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market.

The men were inspired after taking an English language program that included a community work component.

They ended up helping sort food at the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank and were surprised by the amount of excess fruit going bad and being thrown out before someone could enjoy it.

"We are three boys from Syria who came to Canada six months ago and are upcycling food from food bank," said Alaa Alhraki, 25, who helps run Piece of the East.

Pastries, breads, jams

The business was founded by Sylvia Gawad, who helped the men learn English. It launched last week at the farmers' market along the Halifax waterfront.

Piece of the East makes sweet Syrian pastries. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

Using food donated from the food bank, Alhraki said they make "sweet Syrian pastries, jam apples and strawberries and coconut bread."

Gawad is from Egypt and lived in Libya before she enrolled at Saint Mary's University in Halifax in 2011.

She said the new project has kept the refugees busy. They've been using kitchen space from another community social enterprise, Hope Blooms.

Reducing waste

Gawad said she hopes their small table at the farmers' market will turn into a recipe for success.

Piece of the East has set up at the Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

"The dream is to have our own sorting facility," she said. "Essentially, we would like to reduce some of that food waste and feed healthy food to the community."

Gawad, who just recently received permanent residency status in Canada, said Piece of the East is still working on creating formal partnerships to receive more food supplies.