A 72-year-old man from Pictou County, N.S., has been charged with dangerous driving causing death for his involvement in a fatal collision more than a year ago.

The man was at the wheel of a dump truck when it collided with a small car on Dec. 7, 2016, according to Pictou District RCMP. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Abercrombie Road and the Trenton connector.

The driver of the car, an 85-year-old woman also from Pictou County, died at the scene.

"At the end of the day, the investigation takes as long as it takes," said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. "It's important to take the time to get it right when we do these investigations."

It's also important that charges have been laid, she said.

"The family is aware that this has been done today and we're happy with that," she said.

The 72-year-old is expected to appear in Pictou provincial court on March 5.