A Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice has upheld a municipal election result in Pictou County, despite an irregularity that violated the Municipal Elections Act.

Peter Boyles won the District 9 seat for the Municipality of the County of Pictou last October by a single vote. His 256 votes bested James Davidson's 255 and Barbara Weir's 155.

It was later learned that a ballot box was removed from a polling station and taken to the home of an older couple who could not get in to vote.

As a result, Davidson wanted the election result declared void. Boyles and Weir supported the result and the municipality, taking no position, wanted a ruling on whether or not the result was valid.

Not a substantial breach

In a decision released last week, Justice Nick Scaravelli writes that while the removal of the box is indeed a violation of the act, it remained in the sight of polling officials the whole time, nothing was removed and only the ballots of the couple — eligible voters — were added.

The box was outside the polling station for no more than 10 minutes.

"I am not satisfied that the singular irregularity amounted to a substantial breach or effected [sic] the result," he wrote in the decision.

"The evidence of polling officials discloses no untoward intentions and the ballot box remained within their care and control at all times."