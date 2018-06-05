Three drivers had their vehicles towed in Pictou County this weekend.

A man who previously lost his licence for 99 years over alcohol-related offences is one of three drivers who had their vehicles towed in Pictou County Saturday afternoon.

A 48-year-old man from Pictou was stopped at a police checkpoint on Sherbrooke Road in Blue Mountain.

When RCMP asked for his licence he said it was suspended.

The officers checked and found out he isn't allowed to drive in Canada for 99 years. That's because of past alcohol-related offences.

The man was arrested for driving while disqualified. Police said he was not intoxicated.

RCMP also gave him tickets for driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance. Police then towed his vehicle.

Caught twice for impaired driving

RCMP stopped another driver earlier that afternoon in Moose River over "faulty equipment," but ended up testing him for alcohol impairment.

Police said the 28-year-old driver from Stellarton blew a "warn" reading, testing positive for a blood-alcohol concentration of between .05 and .08.

His vehicle was towed and the man was given a seven-day suspension from driving.

It wasn't the first time the driver ran into police that day.

Stellarton Police caught him allegedly drinking and driving the night before.

"He just got out of cells at 9 o'clock that morning and then we picked him up at 1:30 that afternoon," said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Stellarton Police will be charging him with impaired driving, said Clarke.

Blue Mountain checkpoint

RCMP found another driver showing signs of impairment at the Blue Mountain checkpoint.

The 36-year-old newly licensed driver from Barneys River took a roadside screening test, which showed there was alcohol in his blood.

His vehicle was towed and he had his licence suspended for 24 hours.

'It's very concerning'

Clarke said it's noteworthy that three cars were towed on a Saturday afternoon in broad daylight.

"The concerning piece of this is people typically would expect an impaired driver to be picked up in the evening," she said. "It's very concerning."

Clarke said the public should call police at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911 if they see someone driving unsafely.