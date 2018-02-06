An emergency room physician in New Glasgow has been reprimanded for the way he dealt with a patient who was brought to the hospital following a street fight.

The decision against Dr. Marwan Tolba was released Tuesday by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia.

In 2014, the patient, who was not identified in the decision, was punched in the face and fell to the ground, striking his head. Police were called and they found the man unresponsive, bleeding from the nose and mouth.

As he was transported to hospital, the patient regained consciousness, began shouting and became unco-operative. Police handcuffed him to the stretcher. The handcuffs would remain on his wrists for about eight hours, leaving deep scars.

Patient received sedative

An investigation by the college found the only treatment the patient received in the initial hours after his hospital arrival was a sedative to make him more co-operative.

According to the decision, the patient arrived at the hospital at 2:13 a.m. and was assessed by Tolba at 2:15 a.m. The doctor said the patient denied having any neck, chest or abdominal pain and despite the fact he was intoxicated, was able to answer questions.

The college found no record of any treatment administered between 2:15 a.m. and 8 a.m., other than a second dose of sedative to keep the patient quiet.

At 8 a.m., Tolba handed the case off to another emergency room physician.The patient got a CT scan shortly after that, and it revealed brain injury as well as skull and facial bone fractures.

Hospital staff were unable to contact any of the man's relatives until 9:45 a.m. because they had been given an incorrect phone number. Once contacted, a relative was at the man's bedside at 10:50 a.m. Moments later, the decision was made to airlift the patient to Halifax for further assessment and treatment by a neurosurgeon.

Alleviate suffering, 'not cause it'

Tolba told college investigators that he did not order the patient to be handcuffed and did not require the handcuffs to be removed in order to complete his assessment of the man's condition.

"It was unfortunate to learn the patient went through this ordeal, and he suffered physically and emotionally," the college wrote in its decision.

"As a physician, Dr. Tolba's intention was to help him and alleviate pain and suffering, not cause it."

The college also found Tolba's notes from that night to be "woefully inadequate" and felt Tolba didn't fully appreciate the seriousness of the situation.

Tolba was reprimanded by the college for failing to appropriately diagnose, manage and reassess a patient and failing to document his clinical care.

In addition to the reprimand, Tolba has agreed to contribute to the cost of the investigation against him.