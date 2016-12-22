The garland's on the tree, the glass ornaments dangle on the branches. Candles are flickering, the chocolates lie open on the coffee table next to a floral arrangement with a lovely amaryllis. There's holly and mistletoe.

It's all so beautiful, but also dangerously toxic and poisonous to pets.

To protect your cats and dogs at this time of the year, Dr. Lori Parsons from Dalhousie University's veterinary technology department offers these tips:

Treacherous trees

We all know to keep pets away from tinsel and garland, but Parsons adds to that naughty list. She says pets are drawn to shiny new things like Christmas decorations and might just chew on them, including any exposed wires.

Dr. Lori Parsons suggests putting glass bulbs up high, away from sniffing noses. (CBC)

"If you have glass bulbs, put them up high. Glass bulbs can break, the pet can swallow this or step on it and cut their paw," she says.

"Make sure your tree is secure and does not fall on top of your animal. Strings and ribbons used to wrap presents can be ingested by the pet."

Same for hooks to hang ornaments that your pet could get caught in.

Holly and mistletoe are toxic for cats and dogs, so be sure to keep them out of reach. (CBC)

Poisonous plants

Holly, mistletoe, peace lilies, Easter lilies and the amaryllis are favourite flowers and plants to give and receive, unless you're a dog or cat. They are highly toxic to both animals.

The poinsettia, a long-time Christmas favourite, is on the mild list of toxicity and is considered acceptable to have around pets.

Don't give these guys onions, no matter how cute they are. (CBC)

Toxic Treats

Onions can hurt or even kill dogs, and fatty turkey leftovers can lead to pancreatitis. Grapes, raisons and currants are a big problem for dogs, too, as are macadamia nuts.

Beware of chocolate. Even if it's wrapped as a present, a dog's sense of smell is so strong they can sniff out the edible presents and chow down. Chocolate can be toxic to cats and dogs. If you see yours eating your chocolate (or anything else dangerous), call your vet.

The best pet-friendly tip at Christmas? Don't ignore them, says Parsons. Give them lots of exercise and maybe buy them some new toys or bring out their favourites so they stay out of your tree and off your counters.