Peter Vaughan is retiring as Nova Scotia's deputy minister of health, a position he's held since 2014.

In an interview with Information Morning host Don Connolly, Vaughan said he's "apolitical," but proud to have been part of a government that wanted to make "some significant change," including the merger of nine health authorities.

But he also noted a series of challenges facing the province's health-care system, including how much is spent on things that don't actually provide much benefit.

Here is an edited version of that interview:

Connolly: When you were with the South Shore District Health Authority, which is immediately before you took over as deputy minister, you would look at the provincial government from that end of the province, and I'm sure like many other areas of the province, see Halifax as part of the problem rather than the solution. Does health care look different when you're inside the bubble?

Vaughan: Sure it does. When you're out there trying to do your best every day to meet the needs of citizens that come in the door or in your office, I think you're trying to meet the incredible demands of the system with amazing technological changes going on around us at the same time. So, you can do more, and you've got more demands. And you've got to manage the costs associated with that. Frankly, from that perspective, there's not a lot of wiggle room to be able to manage the costs when most of your costs are fixed costs around people and operations.

Many costs in health care are fixed, says Vaughan, and there is little wiggle room in budgets. (CBC)

Connolly: There's greater and greater demand, and there's nobody asking you for a bad thing, these are people who are asking you for better end-of-life care in cancer patients … better hospitals, more doctors. Nobody's asking you for anything other than something that should make for better communities.

Vaughan: Every high-performing health-care system in the world, if I could phrase it like that, faces these same kinds of issues. This is where we actually have to think and act differently to be able to really confront the challenges that you've just alluded to. That means we have to get much, much better at having an understanding of what actually is effective versus what is nice to, or what we have always been doing.

We know that from extensive research around the world that at least 30 per cent of what we pay for in health care has absolutely no value in terms of outcomes. You [may be] familiar with Atule Gawande, he publishes in the New Yorker and other U.S. magazines, talks about no-value health care. So, there are lots of things we pay for that don't have actually any demonstration of value in outcome. The challenge for us is to actually know what those are, because we're living in a very real-time historic model.

Vaughan says there are many examples of no-value health care, such as going to a family doctor to have your blood pressure taken. (iStock)

Connolly: What kind of things would come under the heading of no-value health care?

Vaughan: Classic examples around the world are going to your family doctor to have your blood pressure taken every month. There are many countries in the world, Scandinavians, where doctors don't do that kind of work. That kind of value can be done by other health-care practitioners. You don't have to go to a family doctor to have your blood pressure taken.

There are many examples of blood tests that have no value. Many people, I know, become used to doing certain kinds of activities, like an annual physical exam: lots of evidence that they have absolutely no value. You can go on and on and on down the value chain of activities that we have gotten accustomed to that actually don't deliver any value.

Connolly: What were the thorniest issues?

Vaughan: Every day it's a challenge when you're dealing with the budgetary challenges. When we're confronted by people who are needing certain kinds of drugs. I'll be honest with you, there are individuals who are on medications that require $600,000 to $1 million a year. Those kinds of decisions are coming up every day. The demands for resource and money far exceed our abilities to pay. Very difficult decisions have to be made every day.