Former NDP MP Peter Stoffer is holding a news conference in Halifax this morning to address allegations he forced kisses on a party staffer during his time in office.

Lauren Dobson-Hughes told the National Post that this happened on two occasions, allegations strongly denied by Stoffer in the article.

Despite taking her complaints to the party leadership, Dobson-Hughes says no formal action was taken against Stoffer.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. AT outside Pier 21. CBC Nova Scotia will be live streaming it here.

Many, many people knew and witnessed harassment by this person. Female caucus members warned staff and each other about it (no male MP or senior staff ever warned me about another man) — @ldobsonhughes

CBC News has been unable to reach Dobson-Hughes.

On Twitter, Dobson-Hughes wrote that she would not answer any more questions about Stoffer.

"He got away with shocking behaviour — this piece is the tip of the iceberg and we all know it," she wrote.

On Thursday evening, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said in a statement posted to Twitter that he was "deeply disturbed" by the allegations.

"I believe the women who have come forward and I want to acknowledge their courage and strength," Singh wrote. "It's clear our anti-harassment policies and protections for workers were insufficient and failed to appropriately deal with this behaviour."

Singh wrote that the NDP will review its policies and is committed to changing the culture in and around Parliament Hill.

Peter Stoffer denied the accusations in the National Post article. (The Canadian Press)

Stoffer served as an NDP MP for 18 years, but lost the Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook seat in the 2015 election.

He later went to work for Trauma Healing Centers, an organization that helps veterans suffering from trauma such as PTSD. CBC News contacted Trauma Healing Centers, but no one was available to provide immediate comment.