Personal information exposed in Nova Scotia government website breach

The Nova Scotia government has called in Halifax Regional Police to investigate a breach of the freedom-of-information website that included access to personal information.

Four per cent of 7,000 documents accessed were determined to have "highly sensitive personal information," according to government officials. They said the number of Nova Scotians affected is "in the thousands."

Sensitive information accessed includes birth dates, social insurance numbers, addresses and government-services client information. Credit card information was not accessed during the breach, according to the government.

The web portal was set up 15 months ago to handle access-to-information requests made under the province's Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Officials first became aware of a problem with the website on Thursday, at which point it was shut down. A complaint was filed with police on Saturday. Internal Services Minister Patricia Arab refused to answer reporters' questions about it earlier this week.

Deputy minister Jeff Conrad gave a fuller account to journalists on Wednesday. Government officials said the delay in releasing information was related to containing the situation and working with police.

The government is now notifying affected people. Anyone concerned about their information can contact the government at 902-424-3842. People's payment information was safe because it is managed by a different system.