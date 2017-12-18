Police in Bridgewater, N.S., have released a video of a man they believe may have information about the suspicious fire that destroyed five businesses in the downtown area in October.

Closer view of the person of interest Bridgewater police are seeking. (Bridgewater Police Service)

Surveillance video shows a man walking on King Street at the time of the fire.

In the eight-second video police released, the man can be seen walking by the Lanna Thai restaurant. He appears to be wearing a ball cap, a plaid or checkered jacket and jeans.

Bridgewater Police Service asks anyone with information about the man to call them at 902-543-2464.

A firefighter assesses the damage to a block of buildings in downtown Bridgewater on Oct. 23, 2017. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:30 p.m. the night of Oct. 22, 2017. The fire started on the ground floor at 535 King St., where Big Daddy's Wholesale store and the marijuana dispensary Green Way are located.

Firefighters told CBC News at the time the flames then spread to the other side of the building and up to the second floor. A Rogers outlet and a tattoo parlour, Artistic Issues, were extensively damage by water.

People living in an apartment above the tattoo shop managed to escape the fire, but the unit was completely destroyed.

A Keller Williams Select Realty location was also damaged.