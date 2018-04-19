Proposed no-fish zones in Eastern Shore could mean job losses, minister fears

Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says he's concerned about what pending marine protected areas could mean for rural employment if they result in no-fish zones.

"The Eastern Shore is a very sensitive spot for employment because there's very few jobs there," Keith Colwell told reporters at Province House on Wednesday.

The Eastern Shore is the first marine protected area proposed by the federal government along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia.

The area covers a large amount of territory where local fishermen catch lobster. Officials with Fisheries and Oceans Canada have so far been unable to say if the area would include no-fish zones.

The move is part of the federal government's promise to protect 10 per cent of the country's oceans by 2020. To date, Ottawa has not released the maps of the planned protected areas.

Could be crippling for local communities

Colwell said he doesn't have a problem with protected areas if they're in the right place and come with fair terms, but he's concerned no-fish zones could be crippling for rural communities where fishing is the only game in town.

The minister lauded the efforts of Eastern Shore fishermen in recent years to increase conservation while growing the value of their local fishery. For example, large female lobsters that are caught are held and then returned to the ocean at the end of the season.

"They're the only ones in the province that do that. They V-notch all the females so the buyers won't buy them," said Colwell.

"Their average income has gone from a very low level to a very good level because of the work they've done in the past."

Colwell said his department is working with the Energy Department, along with fishing groups and other organizations, to prepare a response for Ottawa.