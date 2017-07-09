There will be fewer ferry crossings between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I., today because technical problems have put the MV Confederation ferry out of service.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd., is the company that runs the ferry service.

It says there is a problem with the MV Confederation's propulsion system controls. In a news release the company said it's engineers are working with the manufacturer of the propulsion system to find replacement parts and complete repairs as soon as possible.

It's not clear how long that will take.

Until further notice the ferry MV Holiday Island will run five departures from each port in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Northumberland Ferries has released an updated list of departure times for the Holiday Island.

Leaving Caribou, N.S.:

8:00 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

2:45 p.m.

6:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m.

Leaving Wood Islands P.EI.:

6:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

1:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m

The company said all other previously scheduled departures for Sunday July 9 have been cancelled. Customers with reservations on cancelled sailings will be contacted and will be able to cross on the next available sailing.

If an alternate arrangements cannot be made for customers, their reservations will be fully refunded.