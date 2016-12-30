A pedestrian who was clipped by a Halifax Transit bus Thursday night and taken to hospital with minor injuries has been issued a ticket for crossing at an intersection against the light.

Halifax police say at around 10:30 p.m. the 22-year-old man walked into Chebucto Road at the corner of Connaught Avenue and into the path of an oncoming bus.

The bus, which had no passengers on board, swerved to the right and hit an SUV travelling in the same direction. The mirror of the bus also hit the pedestrian.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police say he was issued a summary offence ticket for proceeding across an intersection at a don't walk light.

No one else was hurt.